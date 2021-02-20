(Image) Liverpool v Everton team news confirmed as Jurgen Klopp shows faith in new defensive duo

Jurgen Klopp has handed another start to loan signing Ozan Kabak off the back of a composed performance against RB Leipzig in the Champions League.

The Turk is paired with Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson once more in the back four, with the usual suspects filling out in the fullback spots in front of Alisson Becker between the sticks.

With Fabinho still sidelined, the midfield remains unchanged from the mid-week tie, as Klopp sticks with his midfield trio of Gini Wijnaldum, Curtis Jones and Thiago Alcantara.

No surprises up top either, with Mo Salah, Sadio Mane and Bobby Firmino leading the forward line for the Reds in the impending Merseyside derby clash this evening.

Take a look at the image below for the Liverpool team news in full:

And the team news is… OUT! Thoughts on the lineup, Reds? 💭 #LFC pic.twitter.com/Ivh8k8dbfF — Empire of the Kop (@empireofthekop) February 20, 2021