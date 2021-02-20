Jordan Henderson’s game ended as captain pulls hamstring to add to Liverpool’s ridiculous injury list

Jordan Henderson was brought off in the first half-hour of Liverpool’s clash with Everton this evening, at the time of writing, after suffering a hamstring injury following a tussle with Abdoulaye Doucouré.

The Reds’ captain attempted to stretch out the injured leg to no avail, with Nat Phillips taking the midfielder-turned-defender’s place in the backline.

It’s yet another injury from a Merseyside derby that Jurgen Klopp can ill afford, particularly in consideration of the already burgeoning injury list mounting up.

With the substitution made, Liverpool will attempt to trudge on with their 18th centre-back partnership of the season, a ludicrous stat that serves to show why the club has struggled to replicate it’s title-winning form of the prior term.

The latest injury to the English international means we’ll likely be without Henderson for the next few fixtures, including the pivotal meeting with fellow top four contenders Chelsea at the start of March.

As brilliant as Phillips and Rhys Williams have been when called upon, it’s a huge loss considering the solid partnership that appeared to be blossoming between the 30-year-old and Ozan Kabak in Fabinho’s continued absence.

We can only hope that the injury suffered isn’t as severe as many will fear for our skipper.