LFC’s summer transfer business will ‘depend’ on Kabak’s performances – Pearce

James Pearce has said that Liverpool’s transfer business come the season end will be defined by “how Kabak does” for the remainder of his loan spell at Anfield.

The young defender was brought in at the end of the winter window, along with Ben Davies, to help shore up the defence following injuries sustained to our backup centre-backs in Fabinho and Joel Matip.

“CB is clearly a priority and business depends on how Kabak does,” the journalist responded in a Q&A for The Athletic. “Then if as expected Wijnaldum goes he will need to be replaced. Same with Origi up top.”

Considering that the Turkey international would be available for a relative pittance at £18m on an option-to-buy at the end of the season, Liverpool’s transfer business would theoretically significantly alter should Jurgen Klopp be suitably impressed by the loan signing.

Given that a centre-half signing is a priority, we at the EOTK would expect the club to devote significant funds towards acquiring such a player in the summer, if Kabak isn’t deemed a good fit.

Should Gini Wijnaldum also depart on a free, there would also be a good case for imparting a considerable fee on a midfielder who could effectively fill the void left by the Dutchman.

We have certainly been impressed by what we’ve seen from the 20-year-old, and we accept it would be ideal if the on loan Schalke man could help solve our defensive concerns, not to mention sparing further funds toward other areas of the squad.