Liverpool fans react to latest injury setback with Henderson subbed before half-time after pulling hamstring

Fists will have pounded tables and a few choice words likely cast toward screens following news of Jordan Henderson’s hamstring injury, with the captain taken off before the first-half.

Liverpool fans took to the Twittersphere to voice their concerns and vent frustrations – quite reasonably so given that the latest injury to a makeshift defender has meant that Jurgen Klopp has been forced to set up the club’s 18th centre-back pairing of the season.

Should the injury be vaguely serious, we could be without the Englishman for at least the next couple of games, including a meeting with Chelsea in March.

READ MORE: Jordan Henderson’s game ended as captain pulls hamstring to add to Liverpool’s ridiculous injury list

It’s not the news Klopp will have been hoping for, though one could imagine that the German is hardly surprised by the dire luck with injuries his side have had to come to terms with.

With Henderson out of action, Nathaniel Phillips takes the 30-year-old’s place, partnering Ozan Kabak in the backline.

Fortunately, the signings of the Turk and Ben Davies means that Liverpool are not entirely without recognised centre-halves for the remainder of the Merseyside derby, and potentially the near future.

You can see the responses and tweets from the fans below:

I’ve never known injuries like it on a season, it’s beyond!!!! — matthew (@megadethmath) February 20, 2021

Henderson injured + we are awful not gonna lie; no creativity in the midfield and we are just not good enough I wanna die — 🧍‍♂️ (@lfcgoats) February 20, 2021

Was expecting us to play with such a high tempo today, considering the midweek win and opposition – but we look way off at the moment. Seems like the injury and early goal has deflated them. — Ben Webb (@BenWebbLFC) February 20, 2021

So sick and tired of pundits sitting in studios and wondering things like why Liverpool are playing with ‘less intensity’ It’s as if they’re trying to create new reasons when it’s down to the same reasons that have existed since October. pic.twitter.com/1y3WM2ur8V — Ben Kelly (@bkelly776) February 20, 2021