Liverpool fans react to latest injury setback with Henderson subbed before half-time after pulling hamstring

Fists will have pounded tables and a few choice words likely cast toward screens following news of Jordan Henderson’s hamstring injury, with the captain taken off before the first-half.

Liverpool fans took to the Twittersphere to voice their concerns and vent frustrations – quite reasonably so given that the latest injury to a makeshift defender has meant that Jurgen Klopp has been forced to set up the club’s 18th centre-back pairing of the season.

Should the injury be vaguely serious, we could be without the Englishman for at least the next couple of games, including a meeting with Chelsea in March.

It’s not the news Klopp will have been hoping for, though one could imagine that the German is hardly surprised by the dire luck with injuries his side have had to come to terms with.

With Henderson out of action, Nathaniel Phillips takes the 30-year-old’s place, partnering Ozan Kabak in the backline.

Fortunately, the signings of the Turk and Ben Davies means that Liverpool are not entirely without recognised centre-halves for the remainder of the Merseyside derby, and potentially the near future.

