Liverpool ‘willing’ to bid for La Liga winger with €60m release clause – report

Liverpool are reportedly prepared to part with over £51m at the end of the season for Sevilla’s star winger Lucas Ocampos, according to Larazon.

The La Liga outfit are apparently in desperate need of a summer exodus to counter the financial impact of COVID-19 on the league.

With our current, prolific front-three all approaching their 30s, some thoughts must be spared for the future and the somewhat disturbing notion of Mo Salah and co. no longer filing out for the club every week.

Considering the player’s age and price, however, it does seem a somewhat unlikely transfer for Jurgen Klopp to sanction, particularly in light of the fact that the likes of Raphinha in the Premier League would potentially be available for a similar fee.

The Reds have made exceptions before, of course – not forgetting the game-changing signings of Alisson Becker and Virgil van Dijk – where the talent justified the move.

That being said, our priority come the summer must be a new centre-half, potentially two considering Joel Matip’s struggles with fitness.

Normally, we’d suggest a gentle sprinkling of salt when it comes to such transfer rumours, but given the nature of the source, a more generous heap of the stuff may be more fitting.

With the Premier League likewise suffering its own financial hit – though not quite to the same extent as other European divisions – we’d expect our transfer kitty at the season end to be more modest than most will have hoped.