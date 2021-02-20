(Video) Another lovely Taki Minamino goal: Japanese scores for Southampton v Chelsea

Taki Minamino now has two goals for Southampton since his January deadline day loan switch from Liverpool….

The Japanese scored on debut v Newcastle, and today, added another v Chelsea – totally against the run of play in the first-half at St. Mary’s.

Minamino got in on goal and finished with aplomb, looking like it was the most natural thing for him in the world…

Taki sat Mendy down and then poked home with the outside of his foot – it was really nice!

And if he can help Southampton steal points from Chelsea, we’ll be even happier!

Takumi Minamino with an ice cool finish! ❄️ Despite all the Chelsea possession, Southampton take the lead at St Mary's! 😇 pic.twitter.com/0ms95CCTpj — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) February 20, 2021