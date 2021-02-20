(Video) Jurgen Klopp names his favourite Merseyside derby moments

Jurgen Klopp brushed over some of his top moments from the Merseyside derby, namedropping Sadio Mane, Curtis Jones and Divock Origi, and their involvement in prior ties.

The Belgian’s late winner, six minutes into extra time, courtesy of a Jordan Pickford calamity, particularly sticks out in the memory.

With Liverpool set to host their bitter rivals at a fan-less Anfield, some will undoubtedly be inclined to argue that Carlo Ancelotti’s men have a rare advantage ahead of the evening tie.

Reinvigorated by the unjustness of our draw in the previous derby, we at the EOTK expect the Reds to accept nothing else but all three points at Anfield.

Hopefully, we’ll have another memory for Jurgen Klopp to store in the bank to boot.

You can catch the clip below (skip to 5:40), courtesy of MrBeanyman: