(Video) Klopp laughs when told who Ancelotti has on the bench: “Carlo the poker face!”

When asked whether he’d seen Everton’s team-sheet Jurgen Klopp admitted he was yet to see the XI his opposite number had selected, proceeding to burst into laughter when informed of the two men Carlo Ancelotti had returned to his bench.

Liverpool face the Toffees this evening for the ‘second-leg’ of the Merseyside derby, a tie that proved to be highly controversial following the long-term injury sustained by Virgil van Dijk.

The loss of the fans, while hardly a new factor the Reds have had to come to terms with, has been pointed to by pundits as a potential advantage for Everton in what is generally a highly charged fixture.

We’ve no doubt Ancelotti will have more than a few tricks up his sleeve for the impending tie, but the players will be coming into the tie with renewed confidence after a successful outing in Europe midweek.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of Sky Sports:

🗣"Carlo the poker face" 🤣 Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp applauding Carlo Ancelotti's poker face for putting Dominic Calvert Lewin on the bench, having not seen the Everton teamsheet before his interview with @GeoffShreeves pic.twitter.com/Wb96fZSKEq — Football Daily (@footballdaily) February 20, 2021