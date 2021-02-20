(Video) The penalty call that led to ludicrous VAR moment

Chris Kavanagh, who officiated the Reds’ 2-0 loss to Everton this evening, came under fire following a controversial penalty call in the latter stages of the tie.

The Englishman penalised Trent Alexander-Arnold for inadvertently tripping up Dominic Calvert-Lewin in the box, despite the fact that the fullback was already on the ground and was merely carried into the forward’s path from the follow-through of an earlier challenge.

Following an extremely brief period examining a VAR screen, the official maintained his earlier decision, allowing Gylfi Sigurdsson to extend the Toffees’ lead to 2-0.

While we’re more than prepared to accept that we deserved nothing from the game, it’s still irksome that yet another dodgy penalty call went against us, with the official barely bothering to consider the evidence prepared for him.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of Sky Sports:

