(Video) Virgil van Dijk makes a return to the stands for the Merseyside derby

Virgil van Dijk was spotted taking up residence in the stands prior to the commencement of Liverpool’s clash with Everton this evening.

The Dutch defender has been out of action since October, having been ruled out for the vast majority of the season in the same fixture last year.

Our No.4 returned to Merseyside this week to continue his recovery at the club’s state-of-the-art AXA facility, having spent a few months rehabilitating in Dubai.

While it’s unlikely we’ll see the towering centre-half back in a red shirt for Liverpool before the next term, Jurgen Klopp’s decision to name the 29-year-old in his 25-man Premier League squad does provide some vague hope of a return potentially in May.

