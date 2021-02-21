13-goal forward blames Divock Origi for failed Liverpool transfer

Union Berlin striker Max Kruse was close to signing for Liverpool two years ago, according to the player himself.

In a fresh interview, the 32-year-old claimed a deal was all but completed with the Reds but Divock Origi’s Champions League form derailed the plans.

The Belgian forward netted famous goals against Barcelona and Tottenham Hostpur on the way to Liverpool’s sixth title in Europe’s elite competition.

Because of this, according to Kruse, his deal with the Reds collapsed and he moved to Turkish giants Fenerbahce instead.

“Of course, I would have [moved to Liverpool]. In my opinion, it was relatively fixed. [Liverpool] actually wanted to give up two strikers,” Kruse said, as quoted by SPORT1.

“Then one of the strikers scored goals in the Champions League semi-final and final. Then it was over. At that moment it was disappointing.”

The veteran striker signed for Bundesliga side Union Berlin 12 months later and has bagged 13 goals in his time with the clubs (thus far).

In the current climate, Liverpool could do with another option up-front as Origi has struggled when he’s been given chances of the bench this season.

Our No.27 has fallen from grace over the last 18+ months, only managing to find the back of the net twice in his last 32 games.

Origi will go down in club folklore for what he’s done but there is no denying Kruse could have been a better option over the last couple of seasons, especially given his proficiency in the false-nine role.