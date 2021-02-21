Balague says Liverpool’s Thiago will ‘expose’ critics once he’s settled: ‘A violin in a heavy metal band’

Renowned Spanish journalist Guillem Balague took to Twitter last night to defend Liverpool star Thiago after another disappointing result for the Reds.

The Premier League champions fell at home to bitter rivals Everton for the first time since 1999, making it four losses on the bounce at Anfield this season.

It’s pretty bleak at the minute for Liverpool, with seemingly everything going against them, including themselves.

But Balague believes Thiago will prove his critics wrong once he’s settled at Liverpool, and described him as ‘a violin in a heavy metal band’ – which we think is absolute poetry.

‘[Jurgen] Klopp started taking the team towards more control of games and that helped win the league. Thiago is a step on the same direction,’ he said, in a mini-rant on Twitter.

‘Injuries to him and others made impossible the adaptation. I feel sorry for those that judge him now as they will be exposed when it all works.’

Balague got a bit of backlash for this, mainly from fans of rival clubs, but he’s speaking absolute sense – anyone who doubts Thiago’s abilities needs to take a step back from the TV.

The midfield maestro has walked into hellfire at Anfield this season, with injuries to our three first-choice central defenders, and a few others littered throughout the squad.

It’s forced Thiago to take on responsibilities he’d have not expected at Liverpool, including playing as the No.6 for a handful of games thus far.

Throw Jordan Henderson or Fabinho back into the heart of Liverpool’s midfield and the best from the Spaniard will soon follow.