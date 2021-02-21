Carragher blasts Liverpool for Van Dijk excuse; says Liverpool ‘deserved’ their derby defeat

Jamie Carragher has called out Liverpool for using Virgil van Dijk’s absence as an excuse for poor performances, as reported by GOAL.

The Reds suffered yet another loss at home, with Everton taking away the spoils in their first Anfield victory since 1999.

“Liverpool have been so poor, they have got everything deserved,” the Sky Sports pundit spoke after the Merseyside derby defeat. “They can’t keep saying ‘Virgil van Dijk is out’. I’m sick of saying it myself.”

The towering Dutchman is not alone on the club’s injury list, with Joe Gomez also a long-term absentee from the squad following an injury suffered on international duty.

Taking into account Fabinho and Joel Matip’s continued stints on the sideline, it’s clear to all that Liverpool are hardly using the loss of Van Dijk as the sole excuse behind our recent poor run domestically.

As Jurgen Klopp has mentioned previously, it’s not even an excuse for his side, but rather an explanation behind the significant drop-off in results this season.

Taking away a player of the calibre of our No.4 would severely harm any top side across Europe, as Manchester City discovered last year (to a lesser extent) with the loss of Aymeric Laporte.

But to lose every single senior centre-half in the squad – excluding our recent signings – is an injury crisis beyond the capabilities of any club, and one we’ll look to rectify in the summer transfer window.