Champions League hero sympathises with Ozan Kabak over ‘nightmare’ Liverpool task

Former Liverpool defender Djimi Traore watched on last night as the Reds were beaten by Everton at Anfield, something which hasn’t happened since 1999.

It was a shocking result but not a surprising performance from the Premier League champions, given their form slump in recent weeks.

But the key sticking point from the game is the worsening defensive injury crisis at Liverpool, with Jordan Henderson forced off early on in the Merseyside Derby.

20-year-old Ozan Kabak very quickly turned into the senior-most central defender in the team when the captain was withdrawn and Nat Phillips was brought off the bench.

Traore seemingly sympathised with the the Turk in a post on social media, describing the current situation at Liverpool as a ‘nightmare‘ for a centre-half.

Damn @LFC are unlucky with CB situation. It’s nightmare to be CB for the reds at moment. — Djimi Traore (@Djimi_Traore19) February 20, 2021

While he may not have expanded on his point, we believe the Istanbul hero is absolutely spot on in what he’s saying about the problems with the Reds at the minute.

Kabak – and any other inexperienced centre-half playing for Liverpool this season – doesn’t have the luxury of being able to settle in and find his feet.

Literally speaking, of course he does; Jurgen Klopp isn’t going to fume on a 20-year-old in a new country during a pandemic, but fans on social media and some pundits are a different story.