Erling Haaland makes lofty demands known as Liverpool circle – report

Liverpool are said to be keen on Borussia Dortmund superstar Erling Haaland, who has reportedly made his demands known ahead of potential future transfer.

The Reds are credited with interest in the Norway international by the Daily Mirror, but could be put off by lofty expectations the striker has of his next team.

According to the Star, a hots of clubs – including Manchester United, City and Chelsea – have been informed by Haaland’s representatives that he’ll demand an eye-watering £300,000 per week in wages.

There is no doubt the Dortmund hotshot has the ability to back up expectations, but there will be few clubs in Europe able to match what he reportedly wants.

Shelling out around £15.5million per annum for one player is something only the elite of the of elite can do, with that figure being in the ballpark of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

That being said, 43 goals in 43 appearances for Borussia Dortmund isn’t something to shake a stick at after making a £18million move from RB Salzburg 12 months ago.

Tranfermarkt value Haaland at £99million, so his wages may not be the only stumbling block for potential suitors!