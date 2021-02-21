Gary Lineker gets behind Jurgen Klopp; says German’s critics ‘don’t have a clue’

Gary Lineker is the latest high-profile name to jump to Jurgen Klopp’s defence following the Merseyside derby, tweeting that those doubting the manager “don’t have a clue”.

Some have questioned whether the German is the right man to lead Liverpool out of their current ‘crisis’, with the latest loss marking the fourth successive home defeat in the Premier League for the Reds.

If anyone doubts that, then they don’t have a clue. https://t.co/3bkLFyiwz0 — Gary Lineker 💙 (@GaryLineker) February 20, 2021

The former Dortmund coach took over the reins at Anfield in 2015, with the side toiling in mid-table.

The transformation that took place since then is utterly remarkable, with Klopp adding another Champions League and league title to the trophy cabinet in the space of five years.

To question, even for the briefest of moments, whether the 53-year-old is the right man for the job shows an incredible degree of ignorance over the importance of the coach to the club.

It’s not mincing words to say that we would not be in our current position – the immediate season aside – without Jurgen calling the shots.

The drop-off this season is undeniable, as is the fact that the root cause can be traced back to the injuries suffered since the last Merseyside derby, with the Reds missing Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez for the long-term.

Top four remains the priority, despite the latest setback, and you can be sure that Jurgen will already be planning on getting the side back to the top in the near future.