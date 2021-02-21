Henry Winter backs Klopp after Everton defeat, says he’s ‘the best thing to happen to Liverpool in years’

Henry Winter has reiterated his support for Jurgen Klopp’s continued reign at Anfield, tweeting that the German is “absolutely the right man” to take the club forward.

Liverpool succumbed to a fourth home defeat in a row against Everton yesterday, with the Toffees claiming their first victory at L4 since 1999.

Klopp’s the best thing to happen to #lfc in years. Rebuilt team, rebuilt belief, transformed club behind the scenes, sports science, nutrition etc. Won European Cup and the title, playing fabulous football. Klopp’s absolutely the right man to lead them through this current storm. — Henry Winter (@henrywinter) February 20, 2021

In all fairness, we didn’t deserve to take anything from the game in question, failing to capitalise on a number of opportunities, albeit, courtesy of some remarkable defending from Carlo Ancelotti’s men.

Nonetheless, it feels ridiculous (to put it lightly) to even have to mention that we already have the right manager to get us past our current ‘crisis’ and back into the honey-glazed territory of success.

It’s remarkable how quick some jump to question a man who brought back the good times to Liverpool with a Champions League and Premier League title in separate seasons to help reinstate the club as a major European outfit once more.

The point will be fairly made, of course, that it’s only a small, reactionary subsection of fans that will have called into question Klopp’s ability to take us forward.

It’s one small subsection too far, as far as we at the Empire of the Kop are concerned.