(Image) Liverpool stars like tweet in support of Jurgen Klopp amid form slump

Liverpool stars Andy Robertson and Virgil van Dijk have taken to Twitter to make their feelings known regarding the criticism Jurgen Klopp is currently coming under.

After four losses on the bounce for the Reds at Anfield, the first time that’s happened since the 1920s, the boss has come under fire.

But Robertson and the injured van Dijk have ‘liked’ a tweet by Henry Winter, in which the renowned journalist backed Klopp to continue being the man to charge Liverpool into the golden days again.

Take a look at the screenshot below: