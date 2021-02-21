‘Injuries don’t make it easier, but can’t be an excuse,’ admits Liverpool star

Liverpool maestro Gini Wijnaldum took to Twitter to vent some frustration after the Reds fell 2-0 at home to Everton, making it four losses on the bounce at Anfield.

The Netherlands international has been ever-present over the last five years in the heart of the Premier League champions’ midfield, but is currently enduring a form slump.

There is no doubt Virgil van Dijk’s absence this season has had a monumental impact to how Liverpool have set-up and performed, but Wijnaldum doesn’t want to use his compatriot’s injury as an excuse.

Taking to Twitter, the mercurial No.5 vowed in a thread of three tweets that the team will continue doing all they can to get back on track and bring the season to a good end.

All injuries don't make it easier, but can’t be an excuse. I strongly believe we still have a squad who can change it around and we have to work harder to change it around soon. — Gini Wijnaldum (@GWijnaldum) February 21, 2021

We should keep the confidence, keep trying to give everything we can and work all together to bring the season to a good end. #YNWA 🔴💪🏾🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/nhn3mzg7SV — Gini Wijnaldum (@GWijnaldum) February 21, 2021

Thankfully, Liverpool will be given an opportunity to begin to right the wrongs of recent fixtures when they take on Sheffield United next Sunday evening.

As the Reds are now 16 points adrift of leaders Manchester City, the target should be to at least finish in fourth place and take a crack at the Champions League.

The result against RB Leipzig last week showed Liverpool are capable of dominating strong teams over 90 minutes – it’s our best chance at silverware this season.