Liverpool could face battle with two other PL sides for Leipzig star’s signature – Bild

Liverpool could face a transfer tug-of-war for Ibrahima Konate’s signature this summer, should Manchester United and Chelsea also act upon their reported interest, according to Bild.

The highly-rated RB Leipzig defender has come on the radar of a number of elite European sides, with Dayot Upamecano set to move to rivals Bayern Munich come the season end.

With a release clause of around €45m, according to the German publication, the Frenchman is expected to be the subject of an array of bids.

Jurgen Klopp’s side are reportedly curious about the 21-year-old, with injuries in defence playing a significant part in the Reds’ struggles this term.

Ozan Kabak’s performances for the remainder of the season, however, will make a distinct impression on the transfer business conducted in the summer, as one Liverpool journalist has already confirmed.

Available on an option-to-buy of £18m, a meagre fee for a highly-rated centre-back, funds could then potentially be diverted to other areas of the squad, where needed.

The likely departure of Gini Wijnaldum, for instance, will have to be addressed, not to mention the possible need for another forward to provide competition to the front-three.