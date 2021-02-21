Liverpool could look to prevent repeat of defensive injury crisis with pursuit of ‘long-term target for Klopp’ – report

Highly-rated centre-half Ben White reportedly “remains a long-term target for [Jurgen] Klopp”, according to the Brighton & Hove Independent.

Liverpool’s season has been derailed following the injuries sustained to Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez, not to mention to the club’s back-up options.

Considering the impact this term, it has been speculated amongst journalists close to the side that the Reds will look to bring in a quality defender this summer, in order to ensure that such a defensive crisis does not occur once again in future.

Loan signing Ozan Kabak is a possible, cheap solution, being available for £18m on an option-to-buy come the season end.

Considering Joel Matip’s fitness issues, however, one might be inclined to argue that we’re in need of more than one centre-half.

That being said, should Liverpool decide to act upon their reported interest in White, we can expect Brighton to command a hefty fee, with the Englishman’s current contract at the Amex running until 2024.

One might argue that making Kabak’s stay in Merseyside permanent may be enough, with Fabinho capable of filling out in the heart of defence.

Whatever the club decides upon to correct our current circumstances going forward, we can’t afford to be faced with the same injury crisis in one position again.