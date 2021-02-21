Liverpool interested in Everton defender – report

Liverpool are reportedly interested in young Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite.

That’s according to the Daily Mail, who say the Reds will join Manchester United and City this summer in the race to sign the 18-year-old.

Branthwaite, who is currently on loan at Blackburn Rovers where he’s teaming up with Harvey Elliott, moved to Everton last January, but struggled to break into the senior team.

Carlo Ancelotti sent the starlet to the Championship to gain experience, but hasn’t seen the same level of success as the Reds’ young winger.

Let’s address the elephant in the room – the idea of a player, at any age, moving from Everton to Liverpool is quite jarring for both sets of supporters.

Branthwaite does seem to be a somewhat promising defender, highly rated for his time with Carlisle United in League 2 at a very young age, but it doesn’t take a cynic to see flaws in the rumour.

Liverpool have Rhys Williams, Sepp van den Berg and Billy Koumetio on the books, who would all arguably be ahead of the Everton man if he made the switch over Stanley Park.

Time will tell, Reds, but we don’t think it’s worth putting much stock into this one.