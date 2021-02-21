(Photos) Liverpool drop massive hint for 2021/22 Nike hits with latest release

Believe it or not, we’re not a million miles away from seeing leaked images of the new 2021/22 Liverpool kits by Nike, with releases usually taking place late Spring.

But earlier this month we were at least been given a big hint as to what one of the Reds’ new shirts will look like for the upcoming season.

As per this report by Footy Headlines, which credits the images below as official, new Liverpool FC branded face masks have dropped to celebrate Chinese New Year, and they’re red and a shade of off-white.

Earlier this year, it was also reported that the Reds would have a ‘black and fossil’ kit next season, which is alarmingly close to the newly released face mask.

Take a look at the images below:

UPDATE: from what I understand, the shorts will be black and fossil(ecru) for the away kit 21/22. shirt: fossil/bright crimson/dk atomic teal

shorts: black/fossil

socks: ? pic.twitter.com/7Ic5gys1I0 — fumlerRawk (@FumlerRawk) November 17, 2020