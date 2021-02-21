(Video) Compilation of Liverpool’s best goals in 2020 to make us all feel better

Liverpool have quite simply not been at the races in 2021 – there are a multitude of reasons we could point at for it, but we won’t bother this time.

You’ve arrived on this page because its headline suggests a break from the criticism coming thick and fast at the Reds right now.

There’s no doubt Liverpool still have an unbelievable squad and the individual quality of our brightest stars has still shone through this season.

Below you can find a compilation goals the Reds bagged in 2020 – to remind you of what we’re capable of – and they’re all absolute belters.

Enjoy, Kopites!