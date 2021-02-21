(Video) Klopp questions Kavanagh penalty decision: ‘He saw something all other people didn’t see’

Jurgen Klopp called into question the penalty given against Liverpool in their 2-0 defeat to Everton last night, suggesting that Chris Kavanagh had seen something “all other people didn’t see”.

The official was called to the VAR screen to look at the potential foul from Trent Alexander-Arnold, who Dominic Calvert-Lewin had inadvertently tripped over in the Reds’ box.

Following a ludicrously brief consultation period with the replay footage, the Englishman jogged back to confirm that he would keep to his original decision.

While we’re more than prepared to admit we didn’t deserve to take anything away from the tie, it’s difficult to stomach yet another poor bit of officiating at our expense.

You can watch the clip below:

🗣️"He [Chris Kavanagh] saw something all other people didn't see." Klopp gives his opinion on the penalty issued by the referee ❌ #LFC pic.twitter.com/rM27VbaZs3 — Empire of the Kop (@empireofthekop) February 20, 2021