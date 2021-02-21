(Video) Klopp reveals ‘nobody in the medical department was positive’ about Jordan Henderson’s injury

Jurgen Klopp has confirmed that the hamstring injury suffered by Jordan Henderson was in the “groin/adductor region”, with the medical department already concerned ahead of a scan.

The Liverpool captain was brought off the pitch in the opening half-hour of the Merseyside derby following a tussle with Abdoulaye Doucoure.

Nat Phillips came on to replace the 30-year-old for the remainder of the clash, despite the Englishman’s best efforts to carry on.

We’ll be keeping our fingers crossed for the scan to turn up with some positive news, but based on the medical team’s initial impression, it would appear likely that we’ll miss the skipper for a good run of games.

You can watch the clip below:

