(Video) LFC legend Souness accuses English refs of “making it up as they go along”

Liverpool legend Graeme Souness was very critical of Premier League match officials after Saturday evening’s action.

The Scot saw his beloved Reds lose to Everton, but lost his patience with referees after an incident in Fulham’s game against Sheffield United.

The Blades felt they should have had a penalty after Jayden Bogle was clattered by Alphonse Areola inside the six yard box, but no decision was given in their favour.

Souness was firmly in United’s corner on the issue and the official explanation for the ref’s call didn’t make him any happier.

The former Liverpool man was told the challenge was a fair 50/50 and some contact should be expected, to which the Scot replied they “make it up as they go along.”

Take a look at the video below (via Sky Sports):

"The last World Cup how many English referees did we have? None. That's how good our referees are…" Graeme Souness says Premier League referees are 'making it up as they go along' after Sheffield United were not awarded a penalty against Fulham. ❌ pic.twitter.com/JOS0dKZ3DZ — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) February 20, 2021