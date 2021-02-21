(Video) LFC-linked star capitalises on Guendouzi error to score thunderbolt

RB Leipzig defender Nordi Mukiele, who has been linked with a move to LFC by French outlet Le10Sport, scored a thunder-cracker of a goal this afternoon.

Capitalising on an error by Hertha Berlin’s Matteo Guendouzi, currently on loan from fellow Premier League side Arsenal, the young Frenchman slapped a loose ball into the top-right corner to extend his side’ lead to 2-0.

It was an extremely well-taken chance by Mukiele, but it remains to be seen how serious the links are between the defender and LFC.

Only time will tell, but he looks like a real hotshot!

Take a look at the video below (via BT Sport):

