(Video) LFC-linked star capitalises on Guendouzi error to score thunderbolt

RB Leipzig defender Nordi Mukiele, who has been linked with a move to LFC by French outlet Le10Sport, scored a thunder-cracker of a goal this afternoon.

Capitalising on an error by Hertha Berlin’s Matteo Guendouzi, currently on loan from fellow Premier League side Arsenal, the young Frenchman slapped a loose ball into the top-right corner to extend his side’ lead to 2-0.

It was an extremely well-taken chance by Mukiele, but it remains to be seen how serious the links are between the defender and LFC.

Only time will tell, but he looks like a real hotshot!

Take a look at the video below (via BT Sport):

Well that's awkward… 😬 Mukiele finishing firmly after Guendouzi goes to ground in his own box 🙃 pic.twitter.com/9xTjjyv3sA — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) February 21, 2021

I hope someone is allowed to post the up-close replay … Tyler absolutely picks Guendouzi’s pocket and then beautifully sets up Mukiele in one fluid motion. #USMNT #BSCRBL 🇩🇪 🇺🇸pic.twitter.com/ES1VMA987l — Christophoros B. Orón (@chrisboron) February 21, 2021