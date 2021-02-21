(Video) Wenger explains why Liverpool are struggling in front of goal

Arsene Wenger told pundits on beIN Sports that he felt Liverpool’s lack of patience is costing the side goals.

The Frenchman accused the Reds of being affected by “nerves” in the final third, with Jurgen Klopp’s men once again failing to take advantage of goalscoring opportunities that came their way in the 2-0 defeat to Everton yesterday.

It’s worth remembering that the Toffees also defended brilliantly when called into action, but the reality of the situation is that we failed to do enough to deserve a slice of the points before the final whistle.

While the odds are stacked against us, with injuries deeply affecting performances, Liverpool must find some kind of workable solution to get through the remainder of the season – an undeniably tough ask.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of beIN Sports:

"I find them nervous in the final third!" Arsène Wenger thinks Liverpool have no patience in front of goal! Can they turn it around in the second half? We are back underway at Anfield! #beINPL #LIVEVE Watch Now – https://t.co/RRmQgcc3v9 pic.twitter.com/Ur8huvemd5 — beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS_EN) February 20, 2021