(Video) WWE star Sheamus fires shot at Man City with no fans jibe

WWE wrestler, and Liverpool fan, Sheamus decided to shake things up this time around by firing a potshot at one specific side of Manchester, saying that the lack of fans in the Premier League suits City “because they don’t have any fans at their stadium anyway”.

The Irishman put a broad grin on every Red’s face after serenading a packed out Manchester arena with his rendition of You’ll Never Walk Alone five years ago.

While the 43-year-old won’t have done himself any favours on the blue side of Manchester with his latest interview, we’ve no doubt the grins will have made a welcome return en masse in Merseyside.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of BT Sport:

"It's hard with no fans… It actually suits Man City because they don't have fans at their stadium anyway – before the pandemic."@WWESheamus likes three things: 1. Fighting 😤

2. Liverpool ❤️

3. The wind-up 🎣 pic.twitter.com/mAe8B4nSKv — WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) February 21, 2021