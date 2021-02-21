(Video) Wenger accuses Liverpool of ‘lacking charisma’ in their performance against Everton

Arsene Wenger expressed his view that Liverpool’s disappointing 2-0 defeat to Everton at Anfield lacked “charisma”.

The former Arsenal coach conceded that the Reds “effort” and “desire” was there for all to see, but that it couldn’t translate onto the scoreboard.

It’s been a frustrating characteristic of our recent outings, with Jurgen Klopp’s men dominating in patches and posting an overall positive performance that seems to contrast with the final result.

Against RB Leipzig, luck seemed to fall in our court, with two mistakes from the German outfit gleefully pounced upon by our forward line – but we can’t always rely on such circumstances.

That’s not to overlook the fact, of course, that our current, dire situation stems from a ludicrous number of injuries, with Jordan Henderson adding to the list of those sidelined after pulling his hamstring last night.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of beIN Sports:

"They question themselves now!" Arsène Wenger sums up a disappointing night for Liverpool!#beINPL #LIVEVE Watch Now – https://t.co/RRmQgcc3v9 pic.twitter.com/Hl6ulkquPQ — beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS_EN) February 20, 2021