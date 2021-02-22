Financial expert tips Liverpool to bounce back, but insists two things need to happen

Liverpool will endure their worst financial year in 2020-21, relatively speaking, with the COVID-19 pandemic smack dab in the middle of the reasons why.

That’s according to finance expert Kieran Maguire, who is the author of a new column in Football Insider.

The Reds are expected to publish their annual accounts soon, and when they do it’s anticipated they’ll have dropped below £500million.

Speaking to FI, Maguire insists two things have to happen before Liverpool begin to bounce back – but the finance expert is convinced it’ll happen for the Premier League champions.

“Financially, 2020-21 is going to be the worst year for all clubs,” he said.

“The transfer market is down and Liverpool have been very successful in this area over the past six or seven years. They’ve sold Coutinho, Suarez, Sterling etc.

“The expansion of Anfield has accelerated Liverpool towards Manchester United and Tottenham in terms of being much more competitive in matchday revenue.

“This is going to be a grim year for all clubs. But I think we’re all working on the basis of getting back to part or ideally full capacity by Autumn and I think then Liverpool will be bouncing back.

“But finishing in the top-four is absolutely essential, it’s absolutely crucial.”

The key for all clubs is getting fans back inside their stadiums, but it’s unclear when that will actually happen with the COVID-19 pandemic still a huge headache all around the world.

An August return for supporters would be welcomed with open arms, after getting a small taster toward the end of last year.

The second point of Champions League qualification is indeed crucial from a financial perspective, but it’s also vital to continuing Liverpool’s meteoric rise from the obscurity we found ourselves in before Jurgen Klopp’s reign.