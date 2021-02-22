Henderson injury update: Klopp expects midfielder to be out until April – report

Jordan Henderson was withdrawn from the Merseyside Derby earlier than anyone would have liked with what appeared to be a hamstring issue.

The Liverpool captain has struggled with fitness issues this season, but he’s far from alone in that respect – at Anfield and across the Premier League.

As reported by the Daily Mail’s Dom King, Jurgen Klopp expects Henderson to be forced onto the side-lines until the Reds face Arsenal in April.

Liverpool are already resigned to the fact the skipper will not be available for the Champions League second leg tie with RB Leipzig, but now anxiously await scan results.

Henderson should learn his fate later on today, with England fixtures against San Marino, Albania and Poland at the end of March looking unfavourable.

For Liverpool, the midfielder joins the ever-growing list of unfit players at Anfield, with a total of seven first-team stars now out of action through injuries.

On the upside, there is hope Fabinho and Diogo Jota could make their returns against Sheffield United at the weekend.