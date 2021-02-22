Liverpool fans will return to Anfield before season’s end as PM makes COVID-19 announcement

Liverpool fans are set to return to Anfield on May 17 after the Prime Minister announced plans to bring the United Kingdom out of lockdown.

Supporters have not been able to attend sporting events in any capacity since December when the tier system in response to the COVID-19 pandemic was introduced.

The new plans to ease restrictions will be nationwide, however. This new development won’t affect just Liverpool fans, but also sports fans across the whole country.

MORE: Liverpool handed huge boost as Diogo Jota’s return imminent

From May 17, indoor events will be capped at 50% capacity or 1,000, whichever is lower, and for outdoor events this will be 50% capacity or 4,000, whichever is lower.

Larger outdoor seated venues such as football stadiums will be allowed up to 10,000 people or be a quarter full, whichever is lower.

What that means is 10x the number of fans who took to the Kop in December should be allowed to attend Liverpool’s final game of the Premier League season against Crystal Palace.

It’s expected fans will be spread out evenly throughout all four of Anfield’s stands, with staggered arrivals to ensure supporters mix as little as possible.