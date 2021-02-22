Liverpool handed boost in Mbappe pursuit as striker makes demand known – report

Liverpool have seemingly been handed a significant boost in their rumoured pursuit of PSG superstar Kylian Mbappe.

The Reds’ apparent interest in the World Cup winner has been widely reported, but the same could be said of a potential contract extension for the striker.

Mbappe has told PSG he will only sign a new deal with if a clause is inserted to allow him to leave for ‘certain clubs’, as reported by Foot Mercato (via CaughtOffside).

Two clubs immediately stand out: Liverpool and, admittedly, Real Madrid – but there are thought to be two others.

The European giants reportedly locked horns when interest was expressed in Mbappe from both sides ‘from the very beginning‘ of the saga.

French outlet Le Parisien states PSG are keen to get a contract extension sorted out with the 22-year-old, but he is leaning toward a ‘new challenge’ with Real Madrid cited as his ‘dream’ move.

It’s always seemed like a bit of a pie in the sky rumour, but reliable French outlet L’Equipe (via Sport Witness) have previously credited the Reds with legitimate interest in Mbappe.

We at Empire of the Kop would love to see the superstar swap Paris for Merseyside, but all signs point to him staying put or heading to Madrid – in our opinion.