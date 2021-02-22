Liverpool handed huge boost as Diogo Jota’s return imminent

Liverpool have been given a massive boost as Diogo Jota is expected to return to full training this week, as reported by the Guardian.

The Portugal star has been out of action since the second week of December with a knee injury, with the Reds struggling to find their goal-scoring form without him.

With Jota set to re-join first-team training this week, he could be in line to make his return to the match-day squad for upcoming fixtures.

MORE: Liverpool keen on £56m forward; prepared to offer Minamino in swap deal – report

Sheffield United this weekend will probably come too soon for the forward, but he could be ready for the clash with Chelsea at Anfield at the beginning of next month.

Liverpool have been lost without Jota as an option – both Bobby Firmino and Sadio Mane haven’t been playing at the top of their game lately, and our No.20’s return can’t come soon enough.

Mohamed Salah has managed to maintain his ludicrous record, but whenever the Egyptian hasn’t been able to find the back of the net, the Reds have really struggled.