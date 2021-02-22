Liverpool keen on £56m forward; prepared to offer Minamino in swap deal – report

Liverpool are reportedly interested in Sevilla forward Lucas Ocampos.

That’s according to Spanish outlet La Razon, who also claim the Argentina star has a release clause of £56million.

The lofty fee could prevent a straight cash deal, and it’s said Liverpool would consider offering Takumi Minamino in an exchange deal.

Ocampos is an accomplished forward, capable of playing on both flanks and even centrally when called upon.

MORE: Liverpool predicted XI v. Sheffield Utd: Klopp to make late calls with star duo set for returns

The Argentine isn’t all that similar to Minamino in terms of playing style, but does share the bullish trait of hounding opposition defenders trying to build an attack.

Often a link-up player, Ocampos has just four goals to his name this season but is typically more deadly in front of goal.

When Minamino completed his loan move to Southampton last month, Liverpool insisted the deal didn’t include an option to buy so they could safeguard his immediate future.

Whether the Japan international is destined for success at Anfield remains to be seen, but surely worth at least twice the £7.25million what the Reds paid for him 14 months ago, he could be an excellent bargaining chip if Jurgen Klopp wants to switch up his options.