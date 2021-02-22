Liverpool predicted XI v. Sheffield Utd: Klopp to make late calls with star duo set for returns

Liverpool are up against Sheffield United this weekend as the Reds hope to begin to right the wrongs of recent weeks.

The Premier League champions are in an abhorrent run of form, with four losses on the bounce at Anfield emblematic of their problems.

The recent loss to Everton saw fresh injury concerns as Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson was withdrawn early on and is now likely to miss a few weeks.

Without the natural midfielder, Jurgen Klopp will be forced to pick a new defensive line-up yet again this season. Here’s how we think the boss will plan for the Blades…

In goal will be Alisson, and he’ll have a back-four of Ozan Kabak, Nat Phillips, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andy Robertson.

With Henderson on the side-lines and Fabinho barely back from injury, Klopp is severely limited in his options, but we don’t reckon Ben Davies is in line to make his Liverpool debut just yet.

A midfield trio of Gini Wijnaldum, Thiago Alcantara and Curtis Jones seems likely, but Naby Keita could be within a shout after resuming training just before the trip to face RB Leipzig earlier this month.

Up front will be Mo Salah, Sadio Mane and Bobby Frimino, as Liverpool continue to wait for Diogo Jota’s impending return.

EOTK’s XI: Alisson, Kabak, Phillips, Trent, Robertson, Wijnaldum, Thiago, Jones, Salah, Mane, Firmino