Midfielder refuses to commit future to current club amid Liverpool links

Borussia Monchengladbach midfielder Florian Neuhaus has addressed the rumours heavily linking him with a move to Liverpool in recent weeks.

The Reds are said to hold an interest in the German international, as per Kicker, but will face competition from Borussia Dortmund in any case.

Neuhaus could be seen as a potential Gini Wijnaldum replacement as news of the Dutchman’s future is sparse with no sign of an extension on the cards.

Speaking to Kicker, the Gladbach star addressed the rumours linking him with Liverpool – but notably refused to commit his long-term future to the Bundesliga side.

“I have a contract until 2024 and I have very big goals for this season. That’s what I’m concentrating on now. [Transfer talk] is really not a big issue for me now,” he said.

“I play at Borussia, I have a contract, and we as a club are still pursuing very big goals this season. I can’t say what will happen in the summer at the moment.

“I’m also very relaxed about the future. Borussia is a club where I was able to develop excellently and where everything is there. I know what I have with Borussia.”

While it’s far from a come-and-get-me plea, it is notable Neuhaus didn’t take the opportunity to dispel the rumours and reassure Gladbach supporters.

A big stumbling block for any interest Liverpool may have comes in the form of Borussia Dortmund, who recently announced Marco Rose will take over as manager this summer.

Rose is currently Gladbach’s boss and has overseen Neuhaus’ rise through the ranks over the last two years.