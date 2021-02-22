(Video) Dodgy Man Utd penalty call exemplifies Premier League inconsistency

Manchester United were awarded a dodgy penalty as the Red Devils cruised to a 3-1 victory over Newcastle in the Premier League.

Striker Marcus Rashford hit the deck in dramatic fashion after seemingly no contact from the defending player.

The point of this article isn’t to dig out United for their abnormal number of spot-kicks this season, but to raise a question of inconsistency in the Premier League – be that the way decisions fall or how they’re covered in the media.

BBC reporter Simon Stone laughably described Rashford’s simulation as an ‘elaborate fall’ on Twitter, which was made fun of in the caption of the below video clip of the challenge.

Mo Salah, for example, went to ground with little resistance in the Merseyside Derby and it was immediately dubbed a “dive” by Sky Sports’ commentary team before even watching a replay.

Pictures via NCB.