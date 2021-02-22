(Video) Virgil van Dijk lifts Liverpool fans’ spirits with brilliant training clip

Virgil van Dijk has a nice habit of lifting Liverpool fans’ spirits, even from the side-lines as he continues his recovery to fitness.

The big Dutchman took to Twitter to share a brilliant clip of himself training at the AXA Centre in Kirkby.

It’ll obviously be a while before van Dijk breaks the Internet and posts a video of himself in a session with his team-mates, but we’ll take any little sprinkling of positivity we can get this season!

Take a look at the video below to see the big man in action:

Another day. Another step closer.. pic.twitter.com/VwW6UWJsfr — Virgil van Dijk (@VirgilvDijk) February 22, 2021