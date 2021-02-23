Firmino’s dismal form proves LFC need a new no.9, says James Pearce

A few weeks ago, we penned a long piece that questioned the on-going form of Roberto Firmino.

In it, we explained that when Bobby plays well, Liverpool play well – but analysed how that’s become a problem because over the past 12 months – his poor performances have far outweighed his good ones.

He doesn’t score goals, he’s not creating much and his crazy work-rate has dwindled. He looks like a footballer who’s played an insane amount of football and is in need of a break – but with no other suitable options on our bench – Jurgen Klopp hasn’t deemed this an option.

“There have been occasional flashes of brilliance from him this season,” writes James Pearce in the Athletic. “The assists for Mohamed Salah in the defeats to Manchester United and Leicester City, the goals home and away to Tottenham, and the role he played in the demolition of Crystal Palace in December.

“But the influence of Liverpool’s No 9 has dwindled and a dismal return of just six goals in 35 appearances in all competitions this season can’t be ignored. He has netted just once in his last 14 matches….

“Roberto Firmino is an Anfield legend but his powers have waned. Whether it’s to replace him or just to give him a breather at times, Liverpool need to buy a new No 9.”

We wholeheartedly agree with Pearce. Bobby is an Anfield legend and we’ll always love him, but this season and to be fair, much of last, he’s not been up to scratch.

His inability to put his foot through a ball and shoot properly is bizarre, but his creative qualities made up for this. Now, they don’t – and the evolution of Liverpool requires an injection of quality at centre-forward.

We don’t want Bobby sold – not at all. He’ll still be a great option for us and perhaps some competition for his spot might be the motivation he needs.

Erling Haaland would be our choice, but let’s see if a player of that ilk is an option.