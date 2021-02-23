Hilarious: 130,000+ voters name Eden Hazard better than Mo Salah

A huge poll on Twitter, which has so far seen over 130,000 people vote, has seen Eden Hazard named the better Premier League player than Mo Salah – with the Egyptian currently on less than 40% of the vote.

Here are some stats that might help out the uninitiated:

Goals per 90: -Salah: 0.72 -Hazard: 0.39. Non-penalty goals per 90: -Salah: 0.62 -Hazard: 0.31. Big chances created per 90: -Salah: 0.38 -Hazard: 0.31. Assists per 90: -Salah: 0.25 -Hazard: 0.25

Salah also has two Golden Boots and is on track for a third – and reached two Champions League Finals over his tenure – winning one.

We think the results here are a lovely explanation of how disrespected and undervalued Salah is.

It shouldn’t really bother us, but it’s just strange how a winger who has racked up the kind of numbers nobody else has even come close to can be regarded by so many as an overhyped footballer.

He’s an all-time great – that’s a fact.

Mohamed Salah 🔴 Eden Hazard 🔵 Who's been the better Premier League player? 🤔 — Goal (@goal) February 22, 2021