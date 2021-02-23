(Image) Some Liverpool fans fume over Firmino’s shocking social media activity

Some Liverpool fans on Twitter are not happy with striker Roberto Firmino, and for once it doesn’t have much to do with his lacking goal-scoring exploits of late.

The Brazilian took to Instagram to ‘like’ compatriot Richarlison’s post about scoring against the Reds at Anfield, where we lost 2-0 for the first time since 1999.

@tashaaa2000 nabbed a screenshot of this and unleashed it onto her Twitter followers, and loads were fuming about it.

While we at EOTK can clearly see what’s triggered this response – it feels like Firmino is celebrating with Richarlison – we’re going to just ignore it, for the most part.

They are team-mates at international level, they’re going to be friendly with each-other. Should Bobby have perhaps congratulated the Everton star in a private DM? Probably, but it doesn’t really matter.

We have Firmino out here liking Richarlisons post of our loss and Alisson hugging Pickford as if nothings happened. My blood is boiling. pic.twitter.com/foy6HCHMMg — Natasha (@tashaaa2000) February 22, 2021