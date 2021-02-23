Jurgen Klopp asks FSG to sign £35m Real Madrid defender for next season – report

Liverpool reportedly hold serious interest in Real Madrid centre-half Eder Militao.

That’s according to Spanish outlet Todofichajes, who claim Jurgen Klopp has asked FSG to sign him, but the Reds have previously been credited with interest in the Brazilian by the Evening Standard.

The new report suggests it would cost Liverpool no less than £35million to sign Militao, despite Real Madrid said to be ready to cash in on the defender.

Last month, it was claimed the Reds were keen on loaning the centre-half as a stop gap for the remainder of the season without Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez and Joel Matip to call upon.

If we assume the rumours are true, Liverpool could do a lot worse than Militao.

The Brazilian isn’t too dissimilar to Joe Gomez and could adapt to Klopp’s playing style quicker than Nikola Milenkovic, who has also been linked with a move to Anfield this summer.

Ozan Kabak and Ben Davies were both picked up by the Reds in last month’s transfer window, but the former was secured on a loan deal without an obligation to buy.

Should the Turk depart at the end of his short-term contract and not look back, another centre-half signing will almost certainly be on the cards for Liverpool in the coming months.