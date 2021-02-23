La Liga hotshot eager for Liverpool transfer; club wants deal competed – reports

Liverpool are being heavily linked with a move for Sevilla forward Lucas Ocampos.

This news comes from Spanish newspaper La Razon, but a new report by El Intrasigente makes for some very interesting reading material indeed.

The leading Argentine outlet claims Ocampos’ former club River Plate are hoping the striker signs for Liverpool, so they can receive a healthy sell-on percentage from Sevilla.

As reported by Sport Witness’ Sean Lunt, citing El Intrasigente, the player himself is ‘keen’ on a move to Anfield this summer.

MORE: Rivals join Liverpool in race for £40m star who wants Premier League move – report

La Razon state Liverpool would be willing to offer Takumi Minamino in exchange to complete the transfer, with Ocampos’ release clause of £56million threatening a straight cash deal.

The Argentina international is an accomplished forward, capable of playing on both flanks and even centrally when called upon.

Ocampos isn’t all that similar to Minamino in terms of playing style, but he does share the bullish trait of hounding opposition defenders trying to build an attack.

Often a link-up player, the Sevilla striker has just four goals to his name this season but is typically more deadly in front of goal.