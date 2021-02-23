Liverpool contact agent of 6’4″ centre-half over summer transfer – reports

Liverpool are reportedly interested in Fiorentina defender Nikola Milenkovic, who is set to be at the centre of a tug-of-war this summer.

That’s accorded to Italy’s Gazzetta dello Sport (via the Express), with both the Reds and Manchester United said to have already made contact with the player’s agent.

Milenkovic’s contract runs out in the summer of 2022 and is ‘destined’ to move to the Premier League when he leaves Fiorentina, according to the same report.

Liverpool and Man United have seemingly put themselves in the driving seats for the centre-half, with Borussia Dortmund also credited with interest in the 6’4″ stalwart by Sky Sports (via Sport Witness).

MORE: Midfielder refuses to commit future to current club amid Liverpool links

Ozan Kabak and Ben Davies were both picked up by the Reds in last month’s transfer window, but the former was secured on a loan deal without an obligation to buy.

Should the Turk depart Anfield this summer and not look back, Milenkovic could be a solid option for Liverpool.

Transfermarkt value the centre-half at £25million – which we think is a little low – but with his contract running out in just over 12 months, he could be available for on a cut-price deal at the end of this season, if Fiorentina don’t want to lose him for nothing.