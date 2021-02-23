Mark Clattenburg’s newspaper analysis of Everton penalty is pure eye-roll

We’ve genuinely seen plenty of pundits and rival fans claim that the penalty decision on Trent Alexander-Arnold on Saturday evening was the correct one.

Perhaps our bias makes us completely incapable of fair judgement, but having seen the incident about a thousand times, it still look like a striker running into a player lying on the floor and tripping up as a result.

Ian Ladyman of the Daily Mail agrees, although former referee Mark Clattenburg doesn’t.

He’s claimed that Trent was in fact lucky not to have been sent off, as he didn’t try to play the ball!

Trent didn’t try to play the man either, for goodness sake. He was on the floor, horizontal, after going to ground, and Dom Calvert-Lewin running at him full-pelt was the reason contact occurred.

Never mind – we’re pretty much done with officiating this season. Let them say what they want – the whole thing feels so ridiculous you can make an argument for it being rigged.

Football in 2021. Where you are penalised for lifting your head up. Bonkers. pic.twitter.com/bbAPvjrEap — Ian Ladyman (@Ian_Ladyman_DM) February 22, 2021