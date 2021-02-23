Rivals join Liverpool in race for £40m star who wants Premier League move – report

Liverpool are heavily interested in Lille centre-half Sven Botman, but will face competition from Premier League rivals Spurs.

That’s according to France Football, who have seemingly upped their transfer talk of late.

The report states Botman is valued at around £40million and desires a move to England’s top flight.

Liverpool’s supposed interest in the young Dutchman was well-documented over the winter, with the Reds reportedly making a dramatic last-minute move for the centre-half on deadline day involving Divock Origi.

Initially reported by French outlet Foot Mercato, the tenuous link has been shot down by almost every reliable source thus far.

Earlier this month, it was claimed by Canal+ that Botman has agreed to join an club this coming summer in a deal worth around £37million – but there has been zero indication on which team it could be and this report has been contested.

Canal + claiming that Lille have already agreed to sell Sven Botman to an unnamed major European side in summer for between €40m to €45m. — Get French Football News (@GFFN) February 14, 2021

Empire of the Kop understands Liverpool will face competition from a number of European clubs this summer, if the Premier League champions are truly interested in Botman, not just Spurs.

The January transfer window was somewhat bizarre for the Reds, with the club lining up numerous deals before pressing on with Ben Davies and Ozan Kabak.