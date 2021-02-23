The Alisson/Pickford picture has caused quite a stir on Twitter

Posted by
The Alisson/Pickford picture has caused quite a stir on Twitter

We’re sure you will have seen the picture by now.

It shows a bemused Jurgen Klopp looking at Alisson talking to Jordan Pickford like he’s his best mate on Saturday evening.

Liverpool had just put in another tepid performance and lost 2-0 to Everton. The man who ruined our season, really, is Pickford – whose savagely reckless ended Virgil van Dijk’s campaign back in October – so the image really hit home for many Reds.

What do we think of it? We don’t know, really. It’s a little annoying, but it doesn’t show the players don’t care – it’s just perhaps a little silly of the goalkeeper not to wait until he’s in the tunnel.

The reaction on Twitter was pretty extreme, but considering we’ve lost six Premier League matches in 2021, it usually is at the moment.

We don’t think it’s that bad – and we don’t think Roberto Firmino liking Richarlison’s picture is the end of the world either. 

It’s just maybe a case of the two Brazilians not thinking before doing.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Featured

Latest

Most Read

Back to Top