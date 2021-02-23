The Alisson/Pickford picture has caused quite a stir on Twitter

We’re sure you will have seen the picture by now.

It shows a bemused Jurgen Klopp looking at Alisson talking to Jordan Pickford like he’s his best mate on Saturday evening.

Liverpool had just put in another tepid performance and lost 2-0 to Everton. The man who ruined our season, really, is Pickford – whose savagely reckless ended Virgil van Dijk’s campaign back in October – so the image really hit home for many Reds.

What do we think of it? We don’t know, really. It’s a little annoying, but it doesn’t show the players don’t care – it’s just perhaps a little silly of the goalkeeper not to wait until he’s in the tunnel.

The reaction on Twitter was pretty extreme, but considering we’ve lost six Premier League matches in 2021, it usually is at the moment.

We don’t think it’s that bad – and we don’t think Roberto Firmino liking Richarlison’s picture is the end of the world either.

It’s just maybe a case of the two Brazilians not thinking before doing.

The Alisson and Pickford one is 100% the worst though. Forget the fact Pickford ended our season, he plays for Everton and literally said in the media ‘I won’t blunder like Alisson’, why would you even speak to him?!? — The Anfield Talk (@TheAnfieldTalk) February 22, 2021

Alisson bonding with pickford hurt my soul more than the Loss😭😭😭 — Hafsa (@Hafsa_1M) February 21, 2021

Alisson talking nicely with Pickford made me frustrated than the lose. — • (@The_Gerrard_Era) February 21, 2021

This is me seeing that Alisson and Pickford picture. pic.twitter.com/11VdgzZjt0 — NAZ (@NazT88) February 21, 2021

The issue with the Firmino and Alisson things, whether we hate them or not, are down to the fact that WE hate Richarlison and Pickford for what they done this season so we expect the players to be the same when they’re more than likely not. — Lauren (@ismiseIauren) February 23, 2021

These players don’t really care, that picture of Alisson putting his arm round Pickford has me fuming. I really cba man — . (@FizzyChaudhary) February 21, 2021

I just don’t get it at all man. Firmino was shit against them and goes away and likes Richarlison scoring against us and then you’ve Alisson with his arm around Pickford. Our mentality is a shambles — ‘ (@lfcxcathal) February 22, 2021